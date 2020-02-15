Low cost vaccine or spay/neuter clinics have increased in number and popularity. They provide an excellent service for the community to aid with population control and preventing the spread of preventable disease. There are some wonderful advantages to these services, however there are some things you may want to consider when looking at this as an option.
Low cost services are typically done by nonprofit organizations and function by receiving donations and volunteer help. These facilities typically see a high volume of patients. This means there are a lot of animals in and out, as well as many procedures being performed. They do not have diagnostic tools such as x-ray, lab equipment, etc.
Not all vaccine clinics offer or perform important tests such as heartworm tests for intestinal parasite exams. These tests are routinely performed at a veterinarian’s office annually. There is little or no follow-up after surgery once a patient goes home and clinics are unavailable after hours in the case of an emergency. They do aid in reducing the number of unwanted animals and provide basic care for affordable rates.
Visiting a traditional veterinary practice allows you to establish a relationship with a veterinarian and their staff. This is helpful if you have any emergencies after hours.
Veterinarians treat your pet like your doctor treats you. They provide thorough evaluations of basic health prior to performing any procedures, including vaccines. This assessment ensures that your pet is healthy enough to receive vaccines and allows the doctor to detect any diseases or illnesses that your pet may have.
Diagnostics, such as pre-surgical lab work, is available to check for infection, anemia, liver and kidney function, as well as issues with clotting. All of these pre-surgical checks help to ensure that it is safe for the procedure to be performed.
During surgery, traditional veterinarians use advanced equipment to monitor patients heart rate, oxygen, heart rhythm, and carbon dioxide levels. This information keeps your veterinarian and their staff informed during the surgery.
After surgery, trained staff members monitor your pet’s recovery. Post-operative follow-ups, phone calls, and care are also provided. Pain meds are prescribed by traditional veterinarians so your fur baby is as comfortable as possible after their procedure.
Preventative measures are taken to protect your pet from traumatizing any incisions through the use of an e-collar, or Elizabethan collar.
Cost is not always about profit. Keep in mind that many low cost services receive donations and grants to function at this affordable rate. You want to also evaluate the care and attention that your pet is being given, not to mention what is included in the price at a traditional veterinary clinic.
It is best to educate yourself prior to making any health decisions for your pet. You want to make an informed decision that you feel comfortable with.
