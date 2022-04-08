Emory Powitzky will discuss the elements of beekeeping at the Victoria County Master Gardener Association “Lunch and Learn with the Masters” program from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at VEG Pavilion, 333 Bachelor Drive, located across from the control tower at Victoria Regional Airport.
The program is free to the public. Attendees may bring a sack lunch and beverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.