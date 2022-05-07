Daylilies were popular among home gardeners over a century ago and continue to be so until this very day. Proof was evident last year when there was a well attended “Lunch and Learn With the Masters” program on the topic presented by daylily enthusiast Brenda Heinold.
Heinold will give a follow-up program from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at VEG Pavilion, 283 Bachelor Drive. The pavilion is located at Victoria Regional Airport across from the air traffic control tower.
The event is open free to the public. Those who choose to do so may bring a sack lunch and beverage.
