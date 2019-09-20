A couple of years ago, Pastor Barney Matocha spent 39 weeks leading his parishioners at Trinity Lutheran Church through “The Story,” a chronological Bible that reads seamlessly like a novel.
Similarly, Matocha and his wife will soon draw to a close their long story of leadership in the Lutheran church after 39 years. His wife, Leah Matocha, the church’s music director, will retire with her husband.
“Life with the people is where the real joy is,” Matocha said of his service.
Those people whose lives were touched over the course of so many years will gather to celebrate the Matochas’ service and retirement at 10 a.m. Oct. 6 in Luther Hall at the church. A catered lunch will be served while memories and photographs will be shared.
“Barney is a very soft-spoken man full of faith in God and belief in the human spirit and believing in the good of people,” said Dee Wheeler, a church parishioner and friend of the Matochas. “His sermons always touched our hearts. They were filled with personal experiences intertwined with the Bible and the Scriptures.”
Matocha attended activities and supported the accomplishments of hundreds of children in the church because “he wanted to be part of their lives,” Wheeler continued.
“In that way, he was different from some pastors,” she said. “A lot of times, pastors are more involved with the adults, but Barney was involved with everyone.”
The pastor teared up as he explained that the parishioners are friends and family.
“You go through so much with them: the fun stuff like baptisms, weddings and anniversaries, times to celebrate, and then the difficult times when they lose a spouse or a child,” he said. “You just get involved in their lives right away. They are just family. You feel everything they feel.”
Kara Hairell-Speed, youth and family minister at Trinity Lutheran, has worked with Matocha for eight years and described him as having “one of the biggest hearts I have ever seen.”
“His compassion and his care and his attention to each person to make them feel and make them know they are loved and they are cared for and they matter is huge,” she said.
Matocha arrived at Trinity Lutheran in 1980 as an associate pastor in charge of youth, worship and outreach and became senior pastor in 1992 when Pastor James Carlson retired. During his almost four decades of service, he composed about 1,000 sermons that he delivered every other Sunday.
Immediately after delivering one sermon, he started working on the next. He began reading and studying the gospels and ministering to the people to find where the Word connected with what was happening in parishioners’ lives and the world. Matocha also found inspiration in books written by gifted Christian authors and speakers such as Max Lucado and Ron Bell. Sermons offer encouragement to help people center their lives correctly much like balancing tires helps avoid a rough ride, he said.
“I love story, that’s what people do when they get together: They tell stories,” he said. “That’s what Jesus did. He told stories.”
The aim of narrative preaching is to “get people caught up in the story so they can identify with it and be changed by it,” he said.
Hairell-Speed held up an image of the laughing Jesus in her office and said, “The halls, the sanctuary and his office were always filled with laughter because it just bubbled up from within him ... when I see this and him, they remind me of each other – that genuine heartfelt laugh of encouragement. So when I think of the laughing, smiling, all-welcoming Jesus, I think of Barney, too.”
Building the sections of a new liturgy each week based on the readings for the day was a cherished activity that will be missed, Matocha said. The sections, such as the call to worship, words of confession and forgiveness, opening prayer, and prayers for the community, the world and parishioners in need, are set against a blend of contemporary and traditional hymns. Each section serves an important purpose. For example, the words of confession remind parishioners that getting out of step with God and doing things their way causes problems, while living according to His direction improves their lives and their relationships at home, work, school and play, he said. Liturgy literally means “work of the people,” so the people are not intended to be spectators at worship but rather active participants.
”The more people are involved, the more the Word enters their hearts and their minds,” he said.
Trinity Lutheran has about 300 active members, meaning they attend worship, receive communion and make contributions, and many more inactive members.
In the Scriptures, there were times when people were close to God and very alive in their faith, and times of prosperity when they put God on the back burner, he said. That still happens today. When crises occur in their lives and they suddenly see a need for God again, the church does not turn them away. The church embraces them, “hoping this is going to be the time they are going to reconnect.”
“People stray for a variety of reasons – events happen in their lives and they feel neglected by God, so they just fall away,” Matocha said. “And that’s where the membership of the church is really important.”
The active members reach out to remind those people that they are important and people care about them, he said.
When asked about challenges, Matocha said churches, regardless of denomination, are facing a different culture with priorities pulling people in other directions.
“We now have youth football and soccer on Sunday mornings, and of course, the kids love that and there’s nothing wrong with it,” Matocha said. “I think culture is suffering from it too, though.”
Matocha said his family faced those same challenges with their middle son who played baseball in high school and went on the play in college.
“He would have games when it was time to be here,” he said. “But we managed, and he was very active in our youth program and still played baseball.”
Divisiveness also is an issue, with everyone willing to be instantly critical, he said.
“And it’s not helping us to be united as a people, a country and a community,” he said. “Rather than seeking solutions together, it seems it’s easier to point the finger of blame.”
Matocha started leaning toward his calling in junior high school in the town he jokingly described as “way up north” – Yoakum. His family farmed property in nearby Dreyer until the river “came up one too many times,” and his father decided to use his carpentry skills at a lumber yard. His mother owned a house in Yoakum, so they added on a couple of rooms and moved.
His parents were youth sponsors at United Evangelical Lutheran Dr. Martin Luther Church in Shiner for many years. Matocha enjoyed helping with Sunday school, vacation Bible school and the Trinity Lutheran Home, a nursing home next to the church.
Pastor F.E. Eilers was a “big influence” during Matocha’s young life, so Matocha was pleased when he was called to minister at Eilers’ home church, Trinity Lutheran, fresh out of the seminary.
Matocha was the first in his family to earn a college degree. He earned his bachelor degree in theology from Texas Lutheran College, now Texas Lutheran University.
He earned his master of divinity degree from the Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary in Columbia, S.C. He described his mentors, including Tom Wilkins and Peter Ansorge at Texas Lutheran and J. Benjamin Bedenbaugh at the seminary, as “genuine human beings so filled with love and the gospel.”
His only brother died in an accident when Matocha was in college.
He met his wife, a music major, while at Texas Lutheran College. They married immediately after graduation. Their daughter and two sons also graduated from the Lutheran university.
With retirement, he and his wife are looking forward to spending more time with their four grandchildren.
When asked what she will miss most about Matocha, Hairell-Speed said, “Oh my gosh, you are going to make me cry – so many things – his friendship, his guidance, his care, the camaraderie, and the partnership we had and still do. I know that when he’s gone we are still going to have that partnership, of being able to lean on each other and grow with each other and guide each other. Even though the altar is filled with the Holy Spirit and with Christ’s presence, his presence is missed tremendously, and not just him but Leah, too, because they were a team and still are a team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.