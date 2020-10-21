Understanding the value of time, resources and participation, LyondellBasell volunteers across the world safely engaged in various in-person and virtual projects focused on food security as part of the company’s 21st Annual Global Care Day on Oct. 17.
More than 80 LyondellBasell locations participated including its Victoria Plant. LyondellBasell employees in Victoria volunteered over the weekend at the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, boxing 1,600 meals dedicated to feeding underserved children, according to a news release from the company.
“Now more than ever, we need to come together to help people and provide basic necessities in a time of great uncertainty,” said Greg Cannon, site manager for the LyondellBasell Victoria Plant. “We could think of no greater need than helping provide food securities at a local level and are proud to partner with the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent to fight hunger among children here in Victoria.”
In the midst of financial instability brought forth by COVID-19, this year’s Global Care Day theme was positioned around food security, and coincides with LyondellBasell’s global charitable contributions made earlier in the year to local food banks around the world in response to the pandemic.
LyondellBasell’s Global Care Day event showcased the positive impact a company can make in communities where they both live and operate.
The look and feel of the 2020 event was different for volunteers than in years past due to the pandemic, but that did not stop #TeamLYB. With safety at the forefront, the company implemented COVID-19 precautions to ensure volunteers who participated in person remained safe. These precautions included social distancing, eliminating the potential for groups to congregate and requiring facial coverings be worn to help protect against the spread of the virus.
