M4 Restaurant and Hospitality Group earns City beautification award

M4 Restaurant and Hospitality Group, which owns and operates Chick-fil-A in Victoria, received Keep Victoria Beautiful’s business beautification award for the month of August.
The award is given monthly to recognize businesses that help to beautify Victoria through property upkeep, landscaping and other improvements.
To nominate a business to receive the award, visit www.victoriatx.gov/kvb and click on “Beautification Awards.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.