The U.S. Postal Service is asking Texas homeowners to inspect and repair their mailboxes during Mailbox Improvement Week, May 15-21.
The Postal Service makes this annual request because of wear and tear that occurs to mailboxes every year. Repairing suburban and rural mailboxes improves the appearance of the community and makes delivering and receiving mail safer for our letter carriers and customers.
Some of the typical activities that homeowners may need to consider include:
- Replacing loose hinges on a mailbox door.
- Repainting a mailbox that may have rusted or has started to peel.
- Remounting a loosened mailbox post.
- Replacing or adding house numbers.
- Clearing in an around the mailbox to minimize insects.
If a homeowner plans to install a new mailbox or replace a worn one, they must use only Postal Service-approved traditional, contemporary, or locking full/limited-service mailboxes. Postal customers must be careful when purchasing curbside mail receptacles because the use of unapproved boxes is prohibited. Customers may use a custom-built mailbox, but they must consult with their local post office to ensure it conforms to guidelines applying to flag, size, strength, and quality of construction.
For more information on the use of names or numbers on mailboxes, or answers to any other questions, please contact your local Postmaster or Station Manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.