Then and now.
Only Fossati’s and the C. R. Alden Building, housing today’s Huvar’s Artisan Market and others, remain after the passage of time. Where a residence once stood at the corner of Juan Linn and Bridge, is today’s Chesnick’s Furniture.
The one-story 1907 building cater-corner from Fossati’s has been replaced by the Victoria Hardware building.
The three-story building across the street, which at one time housed Lack’s Department Store, is a parking lot in this present day.
Looking carefully at the 1907 photograph one notices a horse-drawn bus at the corner of Main and Juan Linn, across the street from Fossati’s, and no doubt waiting for customers.
The Alden Building was 10 years old in 1907. Fossati’s was 23. And the 1900 city hall, just out of view in Photo No. 1, was only 7 years old.
What a difference 113 years makes!
Special thanks to LuAnn O’Connor and the UHV/VC Regional History Center for assistance with this article.
