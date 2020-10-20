Tiny tots can help the Victoria Main Street Program make downtown merry and bright by decorating ornaments for a giant Christmas tree.
The Main Street Program will kick off the Christmas season Dec. 4 by lighting a 30-foot Christmas tree at DeLeon Plaza. Dubbed the “H-E-B Christmas Tree” after its title sponsor, the tree will feature colorful animated lighting.
To get residents involved in the new downtown tradition, the Main Street Program is providing wooden ornaments for elementary-aged kids to decorate and hang on the tree.
“A friend told me that she remembered decorating an ornament as a kid and hanging it on a Christmas tree downtown, and it seemed like a great opportunity to include the community in the festivities,” said Main Street Program Director Danielle Williams. “Bringing more people downtown is an important goal of the Main Street Program, so we hope children will come downtown with their families to see their ornaments hanging on the tree.”
Ornaments may be picked up from the Victoria Public Library; Texian Books/Bethune & Son; Vela Farms; or Rosebud Records, Grill & Theater while supplies last. Completed ornaments must be returned to one of these locations on or before Nov. 1 to be displayed on the Christmas tree.
The ornaments must be decorated using markers; no other materials are allowed. All of the ornaments will be discarded after the display ends.
The Main Street Program is still seeking sponsors for the Christmas tree. To become a sponsor, call 361-485-3060 or email victoriamainstreet@victoriatx.gov.
