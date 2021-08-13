Old downtown areas of cities and towns across the country often are reported to have presences hanging around long after they have left this world. Apparently, downtown Victoria is no different.
Whether in residences, commercial or public spaces, churches, vacant buildings or the outdoors, the apparitions sometimes look like they did during their lives, according to ghostsandgravestones.com. However, they also take the forms of swirling mist or funnels, and translucent balls of light. Some can be a cold spot in the room, while others are known to knock things over and make noises.
About 20 years ago, Alberto Cervantes, the manager of water distribution and wastewater collection systems for the city of Victoria, was called to the Old Federal Building at 210 E. Constitution St. in Victoria to fix a sewer stoppage.
When he found the rear entrance to the basement locked, he walked around to the office where two clerks pointed him down a narrow hallway that looked like it went nowhere. He walked down the hallway to the door that opened to the dark basement. As he descended the steps, he looked to the right and saw a man standing sideways in what looked like a long blue and gray uniform coat. The man looked at Cervantes, began walking toward a wall and disappeared. When Cervantes returned to the office, the clerks asked whether he had seen something, and he told them about the man. One of them said, “See, I told you.” The next time Cervantes had to work in the basement, he took a crew with him.
These are the types of paranormal stories Danielle Williams, director of the Victoria Main Street Program, is collecting for a self-guided tour of haunted places in downtown Victoria.
“With COVID, we wanted it to be virtual so we could keep everybody safe,” Williams said. “We are hoping to collect at least 10 stories.”
The map will be similar to the Old Victoria Driving Tour on the Explore Victoria website, she said. On their phones, ghost chasers taking the tour will be able to access vignettes of what happened at each location. The city’s Geographic Information Systems department should have the map ready to go in time for Halloween.
Williams invites Victoria residents to share stories about their paranormal experiences, and they need to be submitted at victoriatx.gov/ghost-stories by Aug. 31. For more information about the Main Street Program, visit victoriatx.gov/mainstreet, call 361-485-3060 or visit Victoria Main Street Program on Facebook.
“I was wanting to do some sort of ghost tour downtown. Most other downtowns have some sort of ghost tour,” Williams said. “So I knew we could do it too, and it would be popular. There are people who travel just to attend these.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.