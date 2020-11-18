Majic 95.9 will not have its annual Turkey Drive this year because of COVID-19, said Lilo Arguellez, program director for the station.
“We’ve been getting lots of calls, and it’s a sad thing to say, ‘Not this year,’ but hopefully we can take care of the COVID situation and not worry about it anymore,” Arguellez said.
For almost 20 years, the station has given away turkeys and side dishes such as dressing and green beans to families in a drive-thru format. Last year, the station gave away between 350 and 400 Thanksgiving meals. Musical artists from different areas of the industry always join the volunteers to help distribute the meals. The meals are donated by radio listeners, local businesses and sponsors, Arguellez said.
“We don’t want to chance anything with the COVID uprising,” he said. “We don’t want to chance any of the staff or artists or any volunteers getting sick. We didn’t want to be responsible for that, and businesses took a hard hit to where they couldn’t donate this year.”
Sammy Hernandez, who now works for a sister station in San Antonio, started the Turkey giveaway to give back to the community and help less fortunate families have a meal on Thanksgiving Day.
“There’s too much going on. It’s too much to ask sponsors for help when they’ve gone through hard times, too,” Hernandez said. “We don’t want to get anyone sick, so we’ll wait until next year.”
Gary Moses, a community activist, has volunteered for the event numerous times.
Moses said he understood the reasoning for canceling this year's event.
"It's a great event, but everybody has slowed down as far as sponsorships," Moses said. "I'll stand by the fact that they don't want to burden sponsors with giving during this tough year. They wanted to do it, but there was no way for them to ask for donations during this time. They'll come back next year bigger and better, and I'll be volunteering then."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.