Families wrapped around the Victoria Community Center Monday afternoon for Majic 95.9 FM's annual Toy and Bike Giveaway as 3-year-old Etzyanna Estrada exited the building in tears.
She had her heart set on winning one of the 60-70 bikes that were raffled off at the 19th annual giveaway, and struggled to contain her disappointment.
But those tears came to a halt when Lilo Arguellez, the radio station's program director, jogged after her with brand new pink and white bicycle.
He stopped a few feet shy and caught a glimpse of her facial expression as the crowd erupted in applause.
"I had to do it, I had to," he said. "She was crying and I pointing at the bike and I said, 'I gotta do it.' That is what I am talking about, that smile; that is what it's all about."
Etzyanna has wanted a bike for awhile, Yseni Morales said about her thrilled granddaughter.
"That made me cry," she said. "She wanted a bike so badly and I was trying to explain to her that she still had presents and that was something to be thankful for, but then they came after her."
Etzyanna was one of 60-70 children who received a bike at the giveaway, and among hundreds who took home a total of more than 1,200 toys after taking photos with Santa Claus, Arguellez said.
One lucky child also won a guitar signed by members of Las Fenix, a Houston-based region Mexican group made of up of five sisters who have volunteered at the radio station's Christmas and Thanksgiving giveaways for several years.
The event was put on the with the help of dozens of volunteers and community support, Arguellez said.
"It has been tiring, but great and all worth it in the end," he said.
Some attendees had been to the giveaway in previous years, while others came for the first time.
Rose Hernandez brought her son and three grandchildren after a man she met earlier in the day told her about the event.
"We're so blessed," she said. "It is awesome what they do for the community, especially right now. It is hard times and a blessing to have everybody that does things like this.
"Merry Christmas to them – to everybody!"
