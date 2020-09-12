Mammary tumors in dogs are a pretty common occurrence.
One in four unspayed female dogs will have mammary tumor development. The best treatment of mammary tumors is prevention. Spaying your dog is the best prevention. This involves surgically removing the uterus and ovaries from your female dog.
Mammary tumors are promoted by female hormones, therefore spaying your pet at any age is beneficial; however, the earlier you can spay your puppy the less likely she will develop mammary tumors.
If you spay your puppy before her first heat cycle then the incidence of tumor development is minimal. If your dog is allowed to experience one heat cycle then the incidence rises slightly but is still quite low. If she is allowed to experience more than one heat cycle, the risk of mammary tumors is increased to one in four.
There are anywhere from nine to 10 mammary glands. It is not unusual to see asymmetrical teats. Normal mammary glands are soft and pliable. There should be no firm lumps or bumps present. If lumps are detected, you should have your veterinarian examine them as soon as you detect them.
The most common location for tumors is near the rear legs. Approximately 50% of mammary tumors are benign; however, the best way to determine malignancy is via histopathology after removal or biopsy of the tumor. The results of the histopathology will determine prognosis.
Approximately 50% of tumors that come back malignant have already spread by the time they present for surgical removal.
Prognosis or possible outcome if your pet has a mammary tumor is determined by several factors. The size of the tumor plays an important role.
Tumors that are larger than 1 1/2 inches have a worse prognosis than smaller tumors. Evidence that the tumor has spread into the lymphatic system makes the prognosis much worse. This would include seeing enlarged local lymph nodes or tumors in the lymphatic vessels upon examination of samples submitted to a pathologist.
A biopsy or sample of the tumor can identify the tumor type and give a better idea of the likelihood of metastasis. If the tumor was removed, then evaluation of whether the entire mass was removed can also be evaluated.
Deep tumors or tumors that are adhered to the body wall carry a poorer prognosis, as well as those that are ulcerated on the surface.
A history of quick tumor growth also carries a worse prognosis.
After removal of a mammary tumor and examination by a pathologist to determine malignancy, your veterinarian may discuss referring your pet to an oncologist.
Some malignant tumors can be aggressively treated by a specialist with radiation therapy, chemotherapy and/or anti-estrogen therapy.
