A Victoria man was arrested Thursday afternoon after hitting an SUV parked in a parking lot in the 300 block of East Airline Road.
“This was a very slow rolling, private property accident, and no injuries were reported,” said Emily Erickson, a traffic safety officer with the Victoria Police Department.
David Stevens, a 60-year-old Myersville resident, was taken into custody by the Victoria Police Department on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container after he hit the unoccupied SUV in a white Chevrolet Silverado and fled north on North Navarro Street, Erickson said.
“It was determined that he was driving while intoxicated after he was stopped on Navarro,” she said.
The Victoria Police Department and Victoria EMS responded to the crash about 1:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.