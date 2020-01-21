A man was transported to DeTar Hospital Navarro Tuesday night after a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 59 Business.
The driver, about 50 years old, was heading north on U.S. 59 Business near Holt Road in a 4-door car when his vehicle ran off the road and into a grassy ditch for reasons that are still under investigation, said Shaun Jackson, an officer with the Victoria Police Department.
The driver’s identity and condition were not available as of 8 p.m.
The Victoria Fire Department and Victoria Police Department responded to the crash about 7:20 p.m.
Flares were set up across the road signaling drivers to go around the crash while officers investigated and waited for a wrecker to removed the car.
