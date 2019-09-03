Surveillance footage from robbery in Houston
Contributed by the Victoria Police Department

Victoria Police Department investigators believe the man who robbed the Wells Fargo Bank on North Main Street on Saturday is the suspect in a Houston robbery who has been dubbed the “Dapper Desperado.”

Officers responded to the bank at 1201 N. Main St. about 12:45 p.m. Saturday, where an unidentified suspected entered the location with a handgun or pistol before stealing $11,442, according to a police report from the department.

Surveillance footage from Wells Fargo robbery in Victoria

The suspect left the bank through the main building with the money after brandishing the weapon to a teller, said Lauren Meaux, a spokeswoman for the Victoria Police Department, in a news release.

The department has described the suspect as a 6-foot-tall man with shaved or short-cut brown hair. He was wearing a red hat that could be Under Armor, a red shirt that could say “Oracle,” a pair of multicolored sunglasses and a green or brown sports coat, according to the news release.

The suspect matches the physical description of a suspect in a recent Houston robbery, the news release said.

“After comparing the surveillance footage, it is believed the suspect from Houston aka ‘Dapper Desperado’ is the same suspect that robbed our Victoria bank,” Meaux wrote in the news release.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations in Houston tweeted Friday that they needed the public’s help in identifying the suspect who robbed a Commercial Bank in northwest Freeway on Thursday. The FBI described the suspect as a male who is in his late 20s to early 30s and is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

The FBI is offering a reward of $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the accused Houston robber. FBI officials in Houston could not be reached after 5 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions about their investigation.

The Victoria Police Department is asking anyone with surveillance equipment in the area to check their footage, specifically between noon and 1 p.m. Saturday.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

Public Safety Reporter

"I am a Houston native and 5th generation Texan, with a degree in journalism and minor in creative writing from the University of Texas at Austin. I care deeply about public interests and the community I serve.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.