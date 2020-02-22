When Kaylyn Matula’s parents first asked her if she wanted to show an animal in the Victoria Livestock Show, she was only 9 years old, and had no idea how saying “yes” would go on to shape a significant part of her life.
Kaylyn, now 17, is about to show her pig, Paco, in her ninth livestock show. She serves as president of the Wood Hi 4-H Club and is a member of Victoria East High School FFA.
“So here I am, nine years later, and I couldn’t be any happier with the decision I made,” she said.
Taylor Matula, 14, is following closely in her older sister’s footsteps. A student at Howell Middle School and historian for the Wood Hi 4-H Club, Taylor is about to show her pig, Deena, in the livestock show, too.
The two sisters get their pigs in October each year and raise them until the livestock show in the spring, they said. Their mother, Jennifer Matula, said she and her husband, Bradley, remain very hands-off in the process.
“We do the bare minimum,” she said. “We will haul them to the show, pay for the pigs in the fall and pay for the feed, but the rest is up to them.”
Every day, the two sisters are up at 5 a.m. to care for and feed their pigs. Every evening after school, they walk them to help the pigs gain endurance and practice for walking in the show, and then they feed them again.
“It’s taught me a lot about responsibility,” Taylor said. “You have to care for these things like crazy.”
The pigs have to weigh between 230 and 280 pounds to get into the show, the sisters said. At a recent weigh-in, Paco weighed 249 pounds and Deena weighed 263 pounds.
Kaylyn said her years of involvement with FFA and 4-H have taught her responsibility. She said she’s had practice public speaking and has had opportunities to meet new people and try new things, and appreciates all of the doors that have been opened to her.
“Without these pigs, I really would not be the person I am today,” she said.
Taylor said her favorite part of the process is getting to know and love her animal each year.
Kaylyn echoed her sentiment, saying the hardest part comes each year at the end, when they have to say goodbye to the pigs.
“You become best friends,” Kaylyn said.
Kaylyn and Taylor are already looking forward to their youngest sister, Bethany, 5, showing animals in the show.
When all is said and done, Jennifer Matula said her three daughters will have been showing pigs in the show for more than 20 consecutive years.
“We’re many years down and many years to come,” she said. “It’s become what our family does.”
Kaylyn said though she’ll soon be off at college, she plans to come home to watch her sisters continue showing.
“Their futures are bright in the pig world,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.