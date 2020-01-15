In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., hundreds of Crossroads residents will gather and march Monday in downtown Victoria.
The Old Landmark Committee hosts the event. It is open to the public.
Attendees will begin gathering at 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Convent and Main streets, near the post office and St. Mary’s Catholic Church. The march will begin at 10 a.m. and end at Webster Chapel United Methodist Church at South Wheeler and Convent streets.
Inside Webster Chapel, guest speakers will include the Rev. Vettie Woodson, Sandra McKenzie, Geep Hardy, Victor Marshall and Vanessa Hicks-Callaway, among others. Representatives from the University of Houston-Victoria and the Victoria Police Department also will be among the many expected to participate. The Webster Chapel choir and other singers will provide the music, and the praise team dancers from Webster Chapel will entertain.
“This is important because we are trying to get the younger kids coming up who don’t know anything about this, to bring them up to par with what we went through, to try to help them understand so they can pass it on,” said Sandra Avery, the founder and president of the Old Landmark Committee. “We are trying to get them involved to take over when we leave and keep it going for the children and all nationalities, not just one. We all can be part of it for our children.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.