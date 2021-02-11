Victoria’s mariachi group, Serpientes de Oro, is available to serenade sweethearts and friends for Valentine’s Day. Members of the mariachi group will sing four songs for $80, which takes about 15 minutes.
Robert Rodriguez is the leader of the group that includes five musicians. All of the other members are his former students. He started the mariachi program in the Victoria school district in 2000, and he retired in 2014. Before that, he played rock ‘n roll and country-Western music in dance halls across Texas with the Taylor Brothers Band. Rodriguez now teaches private music lessons.
Four of the mariachi members are vocalists, and five of them are musicians who play the trumpet, violin, guitar, base and saxophone.
The group performs for weddings, quinceaneras, Mother’s Day and birthdays, among other events. So far, people have booked them to sing in restaurants while they are eating and in their homes for Valentine’s Day.
For this special holiday, the mariachi group will sing romantic songs anywhere in Victoria County. They often alternate between English and Spanish while they sing, and they can be booked by calling 361-578-4478.
