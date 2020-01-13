All city of Victoria nonemergency offices will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, according to a news release.
The Victoria Public Library will be open but is scheduled to close early at 5 p.m.
Scheduled automated garbage, curbside recycling, yard waste and tree limbs will be collected as usual Monday. The compost and brush site will be open.
Victoria landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
