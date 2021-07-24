Mary O. Reyna will celebrate her 100th birthday on July 26.
She is the widow of the late Joe P. Reyna and the mother of Dr. Sylvia Ramos, Joseph Reyna and the late Michael A. Reyna.
A lifetime Victorian, Reyna dedicated her life to support the career and educational endeavors of her children.
Known for her community volunteer work, she was active in the St. Joseph’s Mothers Club, the Nazareth Academy Drum and Bugle Corp Mother’s Club and the Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary.
Family and friends are invited to attend a reception at 11:30 a.m. July 26 in the Community Room at Twin Pines North, 1301 Mallette Drive, Victoria.
