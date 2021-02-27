Mast cell tumors are a very common tumor seen in the veterinary clinic. Mast cells are a type of white blood cell that are found in many tissues of the body. They are considered an allergy cell and play a big role in allergic response. Upon exposure to an allergen, mast cells release a compound known as histamine in a process known as degranulation.
If a massive amount of histamine is released, anaphylaxis can occur. This can be serious and life-threatening.
Mast cell tumors are typically seen on the skin as round, raised, red masses or lumps. They can occur anywhere on the body and may vary in appearance.
These types of tumors are known for being quick growing.
They can even pop up overnight. They can become ulcerated and inflamed. They can spread to other parts of the body including the liver, spleen, intestines and bone marrow. The likelihood a mast cell tumor will spread is based on the aggressiveness of the tumor and the location.
Due to the fact that mast cell tumors release histamines, stomach and intestinal ulcers can form in pets with these tumors. This may result in vomiting, loss of appetite, and/or dark or tarry stool.
The most common breeds that are affected by mast cell tumors appear to be boxers, bull terriers, Boston terriers and Labrador retrievers.
Mast cell tumors are diagnosed when your veterinarian collects a small sample of the mass using a needle, known as a fine needle aspirate.
This sample is then stained and evaluated under a microscope. Mast cells have a very specific appearance. They are round with darkly staining granules. Any mass with suspicious cells should be removed and sent off for histopathology (evaluation by a pathologist).
Once the mass is diagnosed as a mast cell tumor, your veterinarian will put your pet on Benadryl and gastroprotectants until the mass can be removed. After removal, the mass will be sent to a lab for evaluation and grading. Once the grading comes back, your veterinarian will discuss the next steps based on what the histopathologist found.
Lower-grade tumors with no evidence of spread may be cured with surgery alone. It is possible for low-grade tumors to reoccur or for other masses to appear in the future.
Higher-grade tumors are more aggressive and more likely to spread or reoccur. It is best to consult with an oncologist for high-grade mast cell tumors to come up with the best plan of action for your pet.
They will want to evaluate your pet for lymph node and organ involvement with ultrasound imaging. Depending on whether metastasis is found, a combination of surgery, chemotherapy and/or radiation therapy is utilized as treatment.
Early intervention is key to the successful treatment and management of mast cell tumors.
If you notice any fast-growing lumps or bumps on your pet, have them evaluated by your veterinarian as soon as possible.
