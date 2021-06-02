Lunch and Learn with the Masters

Helen Boatman, long-time coordinator of the Lunch and Learn with the Masters series, introduces Pat Plowman, for her presentation on gardens of the world in this file photo.

 Contributed Photo by Brynn Lee

Victoria County Master Gardener Association “Lunch and Learn with the Masters” will be held from noon to 1 p.m. June 14 at Victoria Educational Gardens Pavilion, 283 Bachelor Drive.

The free event will feature a program on “How To Hybridize Daylilies.” Attendees may bring a sack lunch and beverage. Masks are not required but may be worn by those who desire to do so. Seating will follow social distancing guidelines.

The pavilion is across from the Victoria County Regional Airport control tower. 

