The final Lunch and Learn with the Masters program for 2021 will be held by the Victoria County Master Gardener Association Oct. 11. The event will be open and free to the public from noon until 1 p.m. at Victoria Educational Gardens Pavilion, 283 Bachelor Drive in Victoria.
Master Gardener Pat Plowman will give a slide presentation of gardens she has visited in the United States and abroad. “Gardens of the World” is a popular VCMGA program. Those who wish may bring a sack lunch and beverage. Social distancing will be practiced. Those who have not received their COVID-19 vaccinations are urged to wear masks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.