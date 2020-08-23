The Matagorda Regional Medical Center reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Sunday.
The medical center also reported six new cases of COVID-19 and six new recoveries from COVID-19 in Matagorda County.
This increased the total case count in the county to 858 and the total recoveries to 543.
There are 38 reported deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.
Not all counties in the Crossroads report case-count updates on weekends.
New COVID-19 cases reported each week
|.
|Victoria County
|Calhoun County
|Goliad County
|Jackson County
|Lavaca County
|DeWitt County
|Refugio County
|Wharton County
|Matagorda County
|March 15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|March 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|March 29
|6
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|13
|April 5
|35
|7
|1
|2
|1
|5
|0
|8
|24
|April 12
|40
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|15
|8
|April 19
|14
|6
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|7
|5
|April 26
|26
|8
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|9
|May 3
|21
|4
|1
|8
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|May 10
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|May 17
|6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|May 24
|1
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|May 31
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|9
|3
|June 7
|12
|1
|0
|1
|6
|1
|0
|19
|1
|June 14
|27
|9
|0
|1
|3
|10
|2
|13
|9
|June 21
|111
|1
|0
|1
|15
|9
|1
|30
|28
|June 28
|246
|17
|1
|15
|93
|19
|4
|70
|67
|July 5
|720
|29
|21
|10
|42
|40
|16
|35
|124
|July 12
|573
|47
|16
|32
|81
|63
|22
|114
|225
|July 19
|786
|93
|6
|71
|133
|164
|31
|110
|64
|July 26
|328
|142
|33
|47
|164
|178
|59
|54
|110
|Aug. 2
|325
|80
|26
|126
|55
|103
|71
|138
|101
|Aug. 9
|210
|76
|26
|80
|25
|68
|14
|90
|85
|Aug. 16
|112
|23
|18
|15
|17
|41
|20
|322
|91
|The week ending on Aug. 23
|107
|27
|3
|62
|20
|38
|3
|95
|28
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.