Matagorda County Courthouse

The Matagorda County Courthouse.

The Matagorda Regional Medical Center reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Sunday.

The medical center also reported six new cases of COVID-19 and six new recoveries from COVID-19 in Matagorda County.

This increased the total case count in the county to 858 and the total recoveries to 543.

There are 38 reported deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

Not all counties in the Crossroads report case-count updates on weekends.

New COVID-19 cases reported each week

This table shows the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in each Crossroads county for each week ending on the indicated date. This table was last updated Tuesday.

. Victoria County Calhoun County Goliad County Jackson County Lavaca County DeWitt County Refugio County Wharton County Matagorda County
March 15 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2
March 22 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 2
March 29 6 5 2 1 0 1 0 4 13
April 5 35 7 1 2 1 5 0 8 24
April 12 40 3 1 1 2 2 0 15 8
April 19 14 6 1 0 0 4 0 7 5
April 26 26 8 1 2 1 2 0 1 9
May 3 21 4 1 8 1 0 1 3 1
May 10 8 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0
May 17 6 0 0 1 2 2 2 1 2
May 24 1 5 0 2 1 0 0 2 1
May 31 4 0 0 1 4 0 0 9 3
June 7 12 1 0 1 6 1 0 19 1
June 14 27 9 0 1 3 10 2 13 9
June 21 111 1 0 1 15 9 1 30 28
June 28 246 17 1 15 93 19 4 70 67
July 5 720 29 21 10 42 40 16 35 124
July 12 573 47 16 32 81 63 22 114 225
July 19 786 93 6 71 133 164 31 110 64
July 26 328 142 33 47 164 178 59 54 110
Aug. 2 325 80 26 126 55 103 71 138 101
Aug. 9 210 76 26 80 25 68 14 90 85
Aug. 16 112 23 18 15 17 41 20 322 91
The week ending on Aug. 23 107 27 3 62 20 38 3 95 28
COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 586 552 4
Goliad 157 126 3
DeWitt 751 646 31
Jackson 479 414 6
Lavaca 667 639 6
Refugio 246 184 9
Victoria 3,718 3,164 64
Matagorda 858 543 38
Wharton 1,143 443 28
9-County total 8,605 6,711 189
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

