Alex Figueroa, 50, who owns Mattress Room with his wife SueHayla Figueroa, will give away a queen-size, tan upholstered bed frame with a mattress on Feb. 13. He wants to pay it forward after so many people helped him while he was sick with the coronavirus.
On Nov. 7, Figueroa began feeling the symptoms of the virus. When he nearly collapsed because his oxygen level was so low, he entered the hospital where he stayed for almost three weeks, he said.
“I was going insane in the hospital. I’m super energetic, so being closed in there and not talking to anybody was super hard for me,” he said.
He remained on medications through December and has mostly recovered. He still has trouble catching his breath sometimes as an aftereffect of the virus.
“I wanted to figure out a way to give back, to help somebody, to show my appreciation for all the help I got, for all the love I got from everybody,” he said.
A friend asked members of a local church to pray for Figueroa, and those members, who Figueroa does not even know, sent him groceries as well as prayers.
“A lot of friends and family gave me a lot of support, and I want to make sure I pay it forward,” he said. “It’s in my heart to give something, and I wanted it to be a large item, a complete bed set.”
Those who are in need of a bed set can instant message Figueroa on Facebook. They can contact him through either his Mattress Room or personal site. They also can nominate someone else for the bed. They should include a brief description about why the bed is needed, why the candidate is good and contact information. Figueroa and his wife will select the winner. The deadline to apply is Feb. 10.
Mattress Room, which opened in 2015, is located at 2002 E. Red River Street in Victoria.
“I want to give someone hope and put a smile on their face,” Figueroa said. “I hope, in the future, to do it bigger.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.