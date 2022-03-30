Mayor issues proclamation honoring Texas History Month

Mayor Jeff Bauknight presented a proclamation honoring Texas History Month to the James Walker Fannin Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. The proclamation made on March 1 in the Council Chambers was accepted by Pauline Hendryx, Rhonda Hahn, and Jan Chilcoat.
The document recognizes Texas Independence and Flag Day, Sam Houston’s birthday, Alamo Heroes Day and Goliad Heroes Day. Texas History memorabilia will be displayed at the Victoria Public Library through March 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.