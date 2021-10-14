Colonial Heritage Month

Shown with the proclamation, from left, are chapter members Joan Mathieu, Pauline M. Hendyrx, Mayor Jeff Bauknight, Simone Tipton and Rhonda Hahn.

 Contributed photo

Victoria Mayor Jeff Bauknight signed a proclamation recognizing October as National Colonial Heritage Month, according to a news release.

The John Brewer Chapter of the National Society of Colonial Dames XVII Century is sponsoring the recognition, honoring the first settlers who arrived in America. According to the release, the settlers had high principles of virtue, courage and patriotism, which led to the independence of the first 13 colonies as well as the foundation of the United States of America.

