Heather Para, exhibits and collections manager at the Museum of the Coastal Bend, has successfully completed her PhD from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David, according to a MCB news release.
Her research was a landscape archaeology study of 1,000 years of continuity of function and occupation of monastic lands in southwest Wales.
Continuity in land use is a particular interest of hers, and she hopes to identify similar patterns on archaeological sites in south Texas.
Mark Ward Sr., an associate professor of communication at the University of Houston-Victoria, was competitively selected to present his research about religious communication and media at the National Communication Association annual convention Nov. 19 to 22 in Indianapolis.
Two of his papers received award nominations for the top paper in their subject areas.
Ward also was chosen to participate in several research panels.
