Meals on Wheels Victoria plans to deliver 2,000 holiday meals to homebound senior residents on Dec. 17 in partnership with H-E-B’s annual Feast of Sharing celebration.
“We are especially glad to be able to offer this expanded holiday meal service this year, when the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown so many people’s holiday plans in disarray,” Meals on Wheels Victoria Executive Director Dan Williams-Capone said in a news release.
H-E-B canceled all Feast of Sharing community dinners for 2020 because of the COVID-19, including the Victoria celebration that has been held in early December for the last 29 years.
In the place of in-person gatherings, H-E-B is making monetary and food donations to 18 Texas food banks and more than 40 hunger relief organizations, including the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent and Meals on Wheels, said Bobby Rodriguez, H-E-B Gulf Coast public affairs specialist.
Senior citizens who live in the City of Victoria and are homebound can register for a holiday meal delivery with Meals on Wheels Victoria. To qualify as homebound, people must have an illness or injury impairment that makes it difficult to leave their home or a medical condition that prevents them from doing so.
The first 1,000 homebound people who register will receive a hot meal prepared by the nonprofit and a chilled H-E-B Meal-Simple holiday meal, including roasted turkey, green beans and mashed potatoes with garlic butter.
The 1,000 chilled holiday meals that will be distributed are among 10,200 that H-E-B allocated to the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, said food bank director Robin Cadle.
The food bank’s mobile pantry distribution in Calhoun County and other food bank partners, including Christ’s Kitchen and the Salvation Army of Victoria, will also distribute the H-E-B holiday meals to their clients during the third week of December, she said.
While H-E-B has donated funds to help Meals on Wheels Victoria make 1,000 hot meals, the nonprofit needs 100 volunteers or volunteer teams to help with deliveries. Contactless delivery protocols will be utilized to help reduce risks of COVID-19 transmission, according to the nonprofit’s news release.
Volunteers will be asked to pick up the meals at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. to deliver to community members, said Williams-Capone.
“We’re thinking it will take about an hour for each person to do their deliveries,” he said.
