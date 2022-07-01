Meals on Wheels South Texas will soon expand to serve eight counties.
It recently received an AmeriCorps Seniors demonstration grant of $191,425 from the AmeriCorps federal agency to support a dedicated team of volunteers serving in an eight-county region.
The grant will add to the agency's existing services in Victoria and DeWitt counties, and it will expand the service area to Calhoun, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, Aransas and Refugio counties.
Previously unserved by an AmeriCorps Seniors project, the region will soon have a new way to empower and connect seniors who want to serve their community through volunteerism, according to a news release from Meals on Wheels.
“We’re excited to have the opportunity to expand our programming combatting senior isolation and loneliness to a larger geographic area and to work together with the existing senior-serving organizations in the eight-county region around us,” said Executive Director Dan Williams-Capone.
AmeriCorps Seniors volunteering with the new program will assist homebound senior peers with grocery shopping and transportation and provide crucial social interaction for otherwise isolated and lonely older adults.
Services will become available in early 2023. Meals on Wheels plans to hire a program coordinator by the end of summer, who will be the key point of contact for all AmeriCorps Seniors demonstration programming.
