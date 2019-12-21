A Victoria County sheriff’s media consultant who served as the office’s spokesman but was hired without a written contract is no longer working there.
William Ward Wyatt, who owns W3 Strategies, stopped receiving $4,000 monthly payments in September, according to county treasurer’s office records.
Chief Deputy Roy Boyd said Wyatt stopped working for the office about that time.
Wyatt, who could not be reached for comment, left the office for personal reasons not related to his work, Boyd said.
In August 2016, Wyatt began receiving payments from the sheriff’s office for communications services, and during his time at the sheriff’s office, he received a total of $172,133.69 for his work, according to billing invoices. Much of that money was paid to him from the office’s civil forfeiture fund.
Sheriff’s officials sought Wyatt’s expertise after realizing the importance of managing social media, Boyd said.
“It was somewhat new territory,” Boyd said.
Because Wyatt was paid with asset forfeiture funds rather than budgeted monies, he was able to be hired without a contract.
Instead, he was employed at the pleasure of Sheriff T. Micheal O’Connor, the chief deputy said.
Wyatt has served as manager for local and state political campaigns, including those of Victoria County Commissioner Gary Burns, former state Rep. Wayne Faircloth and former agriculture Commissioner of West Virginia Kent Leonhardt.
In 2017, Victoria Independent School District officials hired W3 Strategies to build support for a failed $141.2 million bond proposal.
The district paid W3 Strategies more than $20,000 for those services.
At the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, Wyatt’s billed services included “24/7” social media monitoring and design, on-call communication consulting and video editing.
Specifically, Wyatt billed the county for the management of the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page.
On that page, sheriff’s officials disseminate public safety information, including bulletins about wanted suspects, vehicle crashes and cold case homicides.
Since Wyatt’s departure, a deputy and lieutenant have continued the social media posts.
Boyd said sheriff’s officials learned social media skills from Wyatt.
Social media presence can be an effective tool for law enforcement nowadays, said Port Lavaca Police Chief Colin Rangnow.
In fact, the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, which licenses peace officers in the state, offers a social media course for officers, he said.
But unlike the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, Rangnow said all community and media communications for the Port Lavaca Police Department are handled in-house by himself and a lieutenant.
He said that’s in part because of his department’s small size and budget.
Likewise, the Victoria Police Department publishes information on its Facebook page but through its employees, rather than hired contractors, said Police Chief J.J. Craig.
“I prefer internal as I have an excellent media team who are very knowledgeable about department operations and deliver messages and information with an ethical and personal touch,“ Craig said.
