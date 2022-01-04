The third stage of the median, sidewalk, lighting project along U.S. 59 from Loop 463 to North Navarro Street will begin Wednesday.
Texas Steel Industrial Placing will begin working on the new raised median from Teakwood Drive to Sam Houston Drive. It is expected to take 19 days to complete this part and will require inside lanes to be closed in both directions, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation.
The overall project is expected to be completed in December.
Motorists should expect possible traffic delays, are urged to use caution when driving through the work zone
And the nightmares just keep on coming.
