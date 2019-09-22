A 54-year-old professional in Victoria smoked marijuana from 2016 to 2018 after the anti-inflammatory medication prescribed by his physician for arthritis upset his stomach.
Marijuana had not been on his radar since he was a college student 30 years earlier, but he wanted to find an alternative to the pills he was taking.
His doctor did not necessarily endorse the natural treatment but told his arthritic patient to "give it a try." He found a discreet supplier and paid $400 per ounce for high-grade, medical-quality marijuana. He began smoking one bowl, about the size of a thumbnail, each night before bed, and his pain disappeared within three weeks.
"A lot of people discount or discourage marijuana; they say it's bad, but they have never used it and got to the point that it changed their life," he said. "I don't smoke to get high; I smoke to get better."
The Advocate granted the man anonymity because of the illegality of the subject matter.
Smoking marijuana also helped him sleep and relieve his anxiety. One of the "benefits" of having bipolar disorder was his ability to function on an hour or two of sleep each night earlier in his life, he said. As he aged, he began averaging five hours of sleep. Marijuana often helped him sleep nine hours, which he described as incredible.
And he did not wake up with groggy hangovers every morning like those he had experienced with prescription drugs Ambien and Valium.
He stopped smoking marijuana cold-turkey when his source was arrested at the end of 2018. He worried he would suffer terrible withdrawal symptoms like those he had experienced when his antidepressants expired without immediate replacements, but there were none.
Despite looking for a new source for the past 10 months, he has not found anyone with whom he feels comfortable. His arthritic pain has returned in full force, and his sleep has suffered.
"My fear of having too much to lose overrides improved health," he said. "And it has caused my health and life enjoyment to deteriorate."
Earlier this year, the Texas Legislature expanded the list of ailments that specialty physicians can treat with medical marijuana to include all seizure and epilepsy disorders, multiple sclerosis, spasticity, autism, ALS, terminal cancer and incurable neurodegenerative disease. A public hearing was conducted by the Department of State Health Services in Austin Sept. 11 to address what constitutes a neurodegenerative disease.
The proposed definition of neurodegenerative disease is a condition, injury or illness that occurs when nerve cells in the brain or peripheral nervous system lose function over time and for which there is no known cure. Under this definition, patients with more than 100 conditions, including Parkinson's and Alzheimer's, would have access to the Texas Compassionate Use Program.
"I'm really glad to see lawmakers conversing about medical marijuana, and taking it more seriously than ever," said Heather Fazio, director of Texans for Responsible Marijuana Policy. "This has a lot to do with patients and caregivers coming forward with family experiences about medical cannabis as effective treatments."
Initially, the Compassionate Use Program, approved in 2015, enabled specialty physicians to use low-THC medical marijuana to treat patients with intractable epilepsy only. In Texas, medical marijuana cannot be smoked, so dispensaries offer oil and inhaler forms. Three companies are licensed to sell medical marijuana in Texas: Surterra Texas, Knox Medical and Compassionate Cultivation, Fazio said. Cannabis contains many cannabinoids, and one of them, THC, is the psychoactive ingredient that produces the euphoric effect.
Fazio expressed disappointment about the Legislature's arbitrary cap of .5% THC, just slightly higher than the .3% THC found in over-the-counter products.
"That will be effective for some people but most patients need higher levels of THC in order to find relief with cancer pain," Fazio said. "Until the legislature removes this arbitrary cap on THC, the relevance of the Compassionate Use Program remains in question."
She said doctors rather than state lawmakers should determine dosing, and cannabis should be used holistically for its entourage effect. The effect is when the numerous compounds naturally occurring in cannabis act together to regulate the overall psychoactive effects of the plant.
"If the doctors think it will help patients, then they should have access to it, and the sum of the whole works better than individual cannabinoids," Fazio said.
Dr. Sanjay Gupta, medical correspondent for CNN, sparked the medical marijuana movement with a series of short documentaries in 2013. Texans for Responsible Marijuana Policy began its work around the same time. The series was widely available to the public and revealed the life-altering effects of cannabis treatment on patients with seizure disorders.
Terminal cancer was included in the recent legislation, but Fazio said patients "should not have to be on their deathbeds to access medical marijuana if it helps them fight and win battles with cancer." Marijuana is an effective treatment that helps alleviate nausea and stimulate an appetite in patients going through chemotherapy, she said.
"It gives them strength to fight, and helps with sleeplessness and pain," she said.
Marinol, a pharmaceutical drug that contains a synthetic version of THC, is often prescribed for patients with cancer to help quell nausea and stimulate an appetite, she said.
"For us to have approved Marinol yet deny patients access to natural THC is hypocritical," she said. "And we need to rectify and provide full plant access to all if the doctor thinks it can help patients with treatment plans."
Dr. Bruce Bauknight, a retired internist in Victoria, said he prescribed Marinol for some of his patients, and some of them did not care for the euphoric effect.
In regard to legalization of medical marijuana, he said controlled, double-blind scientific studies have not been conducted consistent with approval processes for other medications.
According to a September 2019 AARP article, the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine issued a report in 2017 stating: "Conclusive evidence regarding short- and long-term health effects (harms and benefits) of cannabis use remains elusive." Insufficient research stems from the status of cannabis as an illegal controlled substance at the federal level. As a result, most labs do not support studies by scientists.
Half of the primary care doctors at the Mayo Clinic indicated concerns similar to Bauknight's in a 2019 survey, according to the AARP article. The doctors reported that patients inquire about medical marijuana, but nothing is taught about cannabis treatment in medical, pharmacy or nursing schools. Furthermore, the pharmacy database used for prescribing does not include medical marijuana, so they do not have any information about drug interactions or side effects. However, 58% of them believe medical marijuana to be a legitimate therapy for terminal illnesses, untreatable pain and cancer symptoms, according to the same survey. In the absence of human clinical trials, AARP compiled available information that suggests medical marijuana "seems to help" with chronic pain, insomnia, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, multiple sclerosis and cancer pain. They reported mixed success with depression and a host of other ailments.
Post-traumatic stress disorder was excluded from the Texas legislation even though so many veterans, first-responders and victims of traumatic experiences could find relief, Fazio said.
"One of the biggest challenges we face under prohibition is a lack of meaningful discussion about cannabis use and abuse," Fazio said. "As we make our way toward a legal market and information is shared without stigma, people will get the help they need."
The conversation has continued to evolve, and Texans have expressed their approval in polls. The University of Texas and the Texas Tribune conducted a poll in 2018 that demonstrated 84% of the state's voters would legalize marijuana for medical purposes. Only 16% believed marijuana should remain illegal under all circumstances.
"People in Texas approve and lawmakers need to catch up to public opinion," Fazio said. "Every public poll done on the issue demonstrates people in America and Texas want to see laws change, especially when it comes to medicinal access."
All three Texas political parties are in favor of medical marijuana in their platforms, Fazio said.
"It's frustrating to be honest. The lawmakers are so far behind their own political parties and the people," she said. "Policy always follows culture, and part of our job is to make sure it doesn't take decades, so we continue to work hard to get so little out of lawmakers."
A call and two emails to Sen. Lois Kolkhorst's office with questions about the rationale behind the recently passed legislation were not returned by Friday's deadline.
Fazio acknowledged that some users of marijuana develop substance-abuse problems just as users of other substances including alcohol and prescription drugs do. She lamented that all cannabis users are lumped into the relatively small group of users with abuse disorders thereby perpetuating the stigma. Cannabis use disorder develops in about 10% of regular cannabis users, and may be associated with cognitive impairment, poor school or work performance, and psychiatric comorbidity, such as mood disorders and psychosis, according to an August 2019 review in UpToDate, a clinical decision support resource for physicians.
"We have to take substance abuse very seriously because it's dangerous and damaging, and some people can become dependent on cannabis in a way that is harmful to their lives," Fazio said. "But let's talk about the facts – a small percentage end up abusing it, and they need to get help. But not all users abuse it, which is true of any substance – alcohol, prescription drugs or cannabis."
Medical marijuana is legal in 33 states, and Fazio said all walks of life are getting involved in reforming Texas laws.
"It's especially effective in changing hearts and minds when we hear stories of patients and caregivers brave enough to talk about how they need legal access to cannabis," Fazio said. "We hear from parents wanting to use it for their children, but they're afraid of getting caught. People who have found relief are not using it because they are afraid of the law. It's such a heartbreaking situation for someone desperate for relief to be in."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.