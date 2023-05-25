The Victoria County Veterans Council will host its annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday.
Attendees are invited to gather at the DeLeon Plaza bandstand at 11 a.m., council Treasurer Mike Pfeil said.
The ceremony includes a speech from retired Brig. Gen. Clint Anderson, followed by an announcement of local veterans who died in the last year. The event will conclude with a rifle volley and the playing of the military bugle call known as taps.
Pfiel said the ceremony will last about an hour.
"This is a way of showing respect and honoring the veterans who have passed away, because that is what Memorial Day is all about," Pfeil said.
The Veterans Council pays for the funerals of local veterans, Pfeil said.
The Monday morning ceremony will be held "rain or shine," Pfeil said. As of Thursday, the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi, which serves Victoria County, was forecasting isolated rain showers and thunderstorms for Monday. High temperatures are expected to be between 85 and 90 degrees.