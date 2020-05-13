Dozens of water bottles and a few crosses mark the place where 19 immigrants were left for dead in the back of a stifling tractor-trailer 17 years ago.

On May 14, 2003, authorities discovered 70 immigrants packed into a tractor-trailer on Fleming Prairie Road near U.S. 77 in Victoria County.

Inside the trailer, which reached 170 degrees, authorities found 19 people dead.

One victim was a 5-year-old boy.

The incident marks the deadliest human smuggling case in the nation.

The immigrants were traveling to Houston from Harlingen when they were abandoned at a parking lot that borders Fleming Prairie Road.

