Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church will host a memorial Mass in honor of the 19 immigrants who were found dead in the back of a tractor-trailer at a Victoria County gas station on U.S. 77 on May 14, 2003.
The Mass will be at the Victoria church, 208 W. River St., at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Saturday also is the memorial of St. Joseph the Worker, patron saint of workers, which is why the Mass is being held on this day. The year 2021 is the year of St. Joseph, who was a refugee. The congregation will pray for his intercession.
A memorial Mass has been held every year since the immigrants' deaths, except last year because of the pandemic.
“We will pray for all workers, immigrants and all people who are looking for work,” said the Rev. Jacob Koether, pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows. “We want to keep doing the memorial Mass, so people don’t forget, and so they don’t forget others who are in the same situation — escaping hardship, looking for a better life, wanting to care for their families and looking for work. We pray for everybody in those situations.”
