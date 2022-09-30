Mental Health First Aid from National Council for Mental Wellbeing training is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 17, at the Shiner Lutheran Church, 1103 N. Ave. B in Shiner.
The cost is $75 per person and includes all course materials and lunch. Participants will be emailed a link to complete two hours of online instruction prior to the in-person class.
Pre-registration is required by Nov. 1. For more information call 361-798-2221.
This course is hosted by A&M Healthy South Texas and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension.