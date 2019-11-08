The Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory is hosting “The Messy Family Project,” a free workshop including Mass from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Cathedral Center.
Michael and Alicia Hernon will deliver three talks: “Messy Parenting 101,” “Keeping Love Alive” and “Growing a Family Culture.” Free child care will be available during the workshop.
Jill Jacob, the social coordinator for the ACTS core group at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Victory, urges those attending to preregister so she can ensure they have enough babysitters, lunch and packets for everyone.
The Hernons have 10 children ages 6 to 23 and a popular podcast on marriage and parenting. The Messy Family Podcast reaches 20,000 listeners each month.
“They help other families become closer to God through the Catholic Church,” said Jacob. “They learn how to manage their families and children and all the things that go along with that.”
Back Door Catering will provide the lunch for $10 per person, so attendees should bring cash.
Both married and divorced couples and grandparents who share parenting responsibilities are invited to attend, Jacob said.
“All are welcome,” she said. “And you don’t have to be Catholic, either.”
