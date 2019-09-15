The National Weather Service said an area of disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico has a 20% chance of developing into a tropical storm within the next five days.
Meteorologists did not anticipate a direct impact to South Texas on Sunday, but the National Hurricane Center continues to monitor the system located in the central and eastern Gulf of Mexico.
The hurricane center advised residents to continue to monitor the latest forecasts and review preparedness plans.
