This week, U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud has been traveling across Texas’s 27th congressional district by day and helping his three kids deal with tech issues as they adjust to remote learning by night.
Cloud said he has seen some of the challenges of remote learning firsthand as schools reopen across the country.
“It’s important, generally speaking, with the guidance of superintendents and school boards, that we make the move to begin the move forward and open,” Cloud said. “It’s important for the kids’ health. It’s important for the health of families. It’s important for the health of society.”
In an interview Thursday, Cloud discussed schools, the economy and the United States Postal Service as he prepared to return to Washington, D.C., for a Saturday vote on a Democratic proposal that includes $25 billion in USPS funding and prevent any changes in operations until the end of the year.
As kids head back to school, Cloud said it is important for school reopening decisions to be made locally, taking COVID-19 and other logistics into account.
“What’s happening in Yoakum is different than what’s happening in Victoria or Corpus Christi,” Cloud said.
On the topic of pandemic relief, Cloud said he is in favor of keeping costs down, including by reducing the amount Americans receive in weekly unemployment checks in the next stimulus bill. He voted against the $3 trillion package which passed the House in May.
That package would have maintained the CARES Act’s $600 boost to unemployment benefits, which expired at the end of July. Cloud said he is concerned that extending benefits at that level would deter people from returning to work.
A University of Chicago study found that 68% of unemployed workers eligible for unemployment insurance during the pandemic would receive more from benefits than they ordinarily would from their salary. But several studies of economic data, including one by the National Bureau of Economic Research and another by the Social Science Research Network, both released in July, found that the generous unemployment benefits delivered by the CARES Act were not slowing the pace of rehiring.
However, Cloud said he has spoken to business leaders in his district in a wide range of fields who are having trouble finding workers.
“What it does to the soul of a nation when you’re someone who’s willing to show up and work, yet those who aren’t are rewarded, it wears on the soul,” Cloud said. “You (multiply) that story times a million or so across the country and that has a negative impact on the heart and soul of the country.”
Cloud said there are still plenty of unspent funds from March’s CARES Act that could be allocated to boost the economy before another stimulus bill is passed, including nearly $600 billion allocated to the Federal Reserve’s Main Street lending program.
Cloud did not say whether he planned to vote for House Democrats’ $25 billion Postal Service bill on Saturday, but he did say he prefers comprehensive reform of the agency to a stopgap measure. He pointed to a bipartisan bill passed by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform in 2017, which he said would help improve the agency’s operations.
“They have not adjusted their model since email was invented and so there’s systemic issues that need to be addressed,” Cloud said.
Cloud said he is not concerned that reforms recently initiated by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy could create problems with mail-in voting.
DeJoy said on Tuesday the Postal Service would suspend these changes, which included eliminating overtime for mail carriers, reducing post office hours and removing some of the agency’s signature blue postal boxes, until after the election.
