Michael Petrash II has been promoted to the rank of captain in the U.S. Army, according to his father, Col. Mike Petrash, director of the Warrior’s Weekend Field of Honor.
The promotion ceremony took place at the Field of Honor in May, after Petrash II returned from Iraq, his father said.
