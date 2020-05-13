Overnight and morning rainfall in the region

Overnight and morning rainfall in the region

 Contributed

Some Crossroads communities experienced minor flooding after a Tuesday night downpour.

The National Weather Service estimated some areas in the Crossroads received as many as 5 inches of rain.

The heaviest rainfall occurred in Victoria, DeWitt and Jackson.

A low-lying bridge on Farm-to-Market Road 3157 near the road's intersection with Farm-to-Market Road 236 in DeWitt County was flooded with 6 to 8 inches of water Wednesday morning, said Cyndi Smith, DeWitt County’s emergency management coordinator.

She said drivers should "turn around, don't drown" as 6 inches of water can sweep away a vehicle.

Some DeWitt County residents may have experienced flickering lights and power outages lasting a few minutes during the storms.

In Jackson County, some residents experienced minor flooding, said Kelly R. Janica, Jackson County Emergency Management coordinator.

That flooding began to recede after storm drains caught up with the excess water, he said.

Additional storms are possible through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Jon Wilcox reports on courts for the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached jwilcox@vicad.com or 361-580-6515.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jon covers crime, public safety and the courts at the Victoria Advocate. Born in Huntsville, Ala., he grew up in Atlanta, Ga. and obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism at Texas State University.

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.