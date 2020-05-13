Some Crossroads communities experienced minor flooding after a Tuesday night downpour.
The National Weather Service estimated some areas in the Crossroads received as many as 5 inches of rain.
The heaviest rainfall occurred in Victoria, DeWitt and Jackson.
A low-lying bridge on Farm-to-Market Road 3157 near the road's intersection with Farm-to-Market Road 236 in DeWitt County was flooded with 6 to 8 inches of water Wednesday morning, said Cyndi Smith, DeWitt County’s emergency management coordinator.
She said drivers should "turn around, don't drown" as 6 inches of water can sweep away a vehicle.
Some DeWitt County residents may have experienced flickering lights and power outages lasting a few minutes during the storms.
In Jackson County, some residents experienced minor flooding, said Kelly R. Janica, Jackson County Emergency Management coordinator.
That flooding began to recede after storm drains caught up with the excess water, he said.
Additional storms are possible through Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
