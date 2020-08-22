Melody Kloss, 18, has been competing in the annual Miss Victoria Pageant since 2012. She won Junior Miss Victoria in 2016 but came up empty last year.
For Nyeomi Pesina, 4, the quest for the crown began much more recently, when her mother signed her up for the pageant last week.
On Saturday night, Kloss and Pesina were showered with silver confetti on stage at the Leo J. Welder Center along with Isabella Cantu, 10, and Madalyn Rowlands, 12, as family members cheered the four winners of the 51st annual pageant.
“Oh my gosh, I’m so excited,” said Kloss, who starts her freshman year at Victoria College on Monday, after which she plans to transfer to Texas State University to pursue a degree in AgriBusiness Management.
For the 20 contestants in Saturday’s pageant, it’s about much more than the crown, said the pageant’s director, Debbie Bennett Green. Each contestant must submit a report card from school, complete a community service project, be interviewed by a panel of judges, model a dress on stage and answer a question in front of a live audience. In doing so, they learn to become leaders, Green said.
Kylee Swoboda, 12, a contestant in the Junior Miss age group, competed in her first pageant this year. During her interview, Swoboda told the panel about working on her family’s farm – she already drives a tractor and has helped cows give birth – and her ambition to become a veterinarian, she said.
Taylor Bearden, 16, started competing in the pageant when she was seven and has already been crowned Little Miss, Young Miss and Junior Miss.
“I just have fun with it,” Bearden said. “Pageants have boosted my confidence a trillion times.”
Bearden hopes to one day become an orthodontist.
“I have not always been confident with my smile,” she said. “I know braces have helped me, and I want to help other people smile.”
Wearing a glittering red dress, Bearden beamed on stage Saturday night.
