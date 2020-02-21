Fire destroyed a mobile home in the 200 block of Raven Road Friday afternoon.
A nearby neighbor reported the fire after hearing a loud boom at 1:13 p.m. Friday.
The Victoria Fire Department and Victoria County Sheriff's Office responded to the call. When they got to the scene, the fire was threatening a nearby travel trailer but firefighters were able to put out the fire before it spread.
Jorge Flores Ramos currently owns the property, said Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo.
The travel trailer was receiving power from the mobile home, which caused an electrical shortage and started the fire, said Castillo.
