Livestock show treasurer Shelly Marbach's involvement in the Victoria Livestock Show has lasted a majority of her life, and it's an activity she said she wants to pass down to her children just like many others involved in the show.
When she was in school in Victoria, she said she showed lambs. Tommy Marbach, who would later be her husband, also participated in the livestock shows.
Now with children of their own, the couple's son Levi Marbach will continue to show heifers at the 75th annual Victoria Livestock Show on Feb. 19.
It's not the first livestock experience for Levi Marbach, 16, who is a member of the Aloe 4-H Club just like his brother, mother and father in the past.
He has shown commercial heifers since he was in third grade. As a high school junior at Crossroads Christian School, the 2021 show makes it his ninth year showing heifers in Victoria.
At this year's show, Levi will show an F1 Brahma-Hereford with tiger stripes in Victoria as one of the 125 pens of commercial heifers.
The commercial heifer show has grown from 116 pens from last year, despite the pandemic.
He and his family also plan to travel to Houston to show livestock this year, which they were not able to do in 2020 because of coronavirus-related shutdowns and cancellations. They had planned to drive to Houston on a Friday last year, but by Wednesday of the same week, the show had been canceled.
For the 2021 shows, they plan to be in both Victoria and Houston.
In addition to heifers, he also plans to continue show steers as in the past and add a new entry - show bulls.
