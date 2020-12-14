Monday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
A low of 41 is forecast tonight.
Several more cool days are in store this week, with temperatures expected to fall in the 30s or low 40s Tuesday through Thursday evenings.
On Wednesday night, the low is expected to be near freezing.
Here's how local officials recommend preparing for the cold.
