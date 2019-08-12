A Heat Advisory is in effect today for the Victoria Crossroads, the Coastal Bend and barrier islands, and for portions of the Brush Country from noon until 6 p.m.
The temperature is expected to reach 99 degrees Monday afternoon, with heat index values expected to be between 110 to 114 degrees.
Victoria County has had a heat advisory in effect since Aug. 7.
Dangerous heat will likely occur again over South Texas during the afternoon hours Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures that hot are related to increased risk of heat-related illnesses including heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect today for Jim Wells and western Kleberg counties from Noon until 6 p.m., with heat index values between 115 to 119 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.