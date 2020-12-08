Milton Mache, 74, recently ventured into the Lavaca River bottom to retrieve a 100-foot fence wire that had created a dam of driftwood and trash, interrupting water flow and endangering wildlife.
Mieko Mahi, leader of Friends of the Lavaca River, said she in a news release she and Mache retrieved the wire after they were unable to get others to take care of it.
“We hope to work with the Lavaca County community on creating river clean up teams,” said Mahi. “The Hallet Oak Foundation, AKA Friends of the Lavaca River, envisions a park-like beautification project that will allow the community to enjoy the river and learn about its eco-system as well as help prevent future floods.”
The group meets from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month at El Vaquero Restaurant in Hallettsville. Everyone is welcome. For more information, visit halletoakfoundation.com or call 361-217-7030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.