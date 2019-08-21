A street repair project on Navarro Street is scheduled to begin Sunday, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation.
The project will take place on Navarro Street from the Loop 463 overpass to two-tenths of a mile north of Broadmoor Street. The work is expected to be complete by the end of fall.
Drivers should expect delays and use caution when driving through the area.
The work, which will include closing one lane, will occur from 10 p.m. Sundays to 6 a.m. Mondays. Work during the week will begin at 7 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. the following day. No work is scheduled to occur Friday or Saturday nights.
The contractor, Hunter Industries, will begin in the southbound direction from Broadmoor Street and progress toward the Loop 463 overpass. The project is part of street repairs taking place at various sites with a total contract amount of about $3.2 million.
